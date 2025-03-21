Two arrested for robbing retired DU professor, wife

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for robbing a retired Delhi University professor and his wife after tying them up at their home in Ashok Vihar, police said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Suraj alias Akhil (32) from Vijay Nagar, UP, and Sachin (29) from Jaunchana village, UP, were apprehended following an investigation into the armed robbery that took place on Monday.
Police are investigating whether the accused had inside information or were aided by someone familiar with the victims.
According to police, the suspects stole gold and silver jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and a car after tying up the professor and his wife. They threatened to shoot the victims and beat them during the robbery.
The accused also snatched jewellery from the couple, a senior police officer said.
During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and tracked the accused to Greater Noida, where they hired a cab after abandoning the stolen car. The cab driver confirmed dropping the accused near Pari Chowk.
Suraj was arrested near Crossing Republic Mall in Ghaziabad, and, on his lead, Sachin was caught in Gautam Budh Nagar, UP, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.
According to police, both Suraj and Sachin have criminal backgrounds, with Suraj involved in 17 cases and Sachin in 14. The duo confessed to the robbery and revealed that they were assisted by two associates, Monu and Amit.
According to their confession, the group had planned the robbery at Pari Chowk, Greater Noida, before taking a cab to Ashok Vihar. After the crime, they abandoned the victim’s car and scattered to different locations. Further probe is underway.