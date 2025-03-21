Two arrested for robbing retired DU professor, wife

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for robbing a retired Delhi University professor and his wife after tying them up at their home in Ashok Vihar, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Suraj alias Akhil (32) from Vijay Nagar, UP, and Sachin (29) from Jaunchana village, UP, were apprehended following an investigation into the armed robbery that took place on Monday.

Police are investigating whether the accused had inside information or were aided by someone familiar with the victims.

According to police, the suspects stole gold and silver jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and a car after tying up the professor and his wife. They threatened to shoot the victims and beat them during the robbery.

The accused also snatched jewellery from the couple, a senior police officer said.