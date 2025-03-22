AIIMS plays pivotal role in healthcare, a made-in-India success story: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that AIIMS is a running laboratory of the Gita’s Karma Yoga. The remark was made at the 49th convocation ceremony of the premier institute where the President presided over as the chief guest.

“AIIMS has played a pivotal role in healthcare not only nationally but also globally. It is a proud made-in-India success story and is a model worthy to be emulated across the country. In the 69 years of its existence, the brand AIIMS has stood the test of time because of its commitment to values. The institute’s commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative research and patient care is truly commendable,” Murmu added.

However, the President highlighted the issue of emotional health in her speech.

“It poses a serious challenge in today’s world. There is no scope for despair for anyone, particularly the younger generation. Every loss in life is fixable except the loss of a precious life,” Murmu said.

She urged the faculty of AIIMS to launch an awareness drive on the issue of mental health to make people aware of this hidden sickness.

During the convocation, a total of 1,886 degrees were conferred in various disciplines, amongst which 77 were Ph.D. scholars, 363 DM/MCh specialists, 572 MDs, 76 MSs, 49 MDSs, 74 Fellowship, 172 MSc, 191 MBBS and 312 BSc. AIIMS Director Prof M Srinivas said the institute has made massive advancements with respect to its infrastructure and healthcare services in the last two years.