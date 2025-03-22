Ensure upkeep of national flag, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of the national flag and statues of national heroes across the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday issued a circular directing departments and organisations to ensure the dignified handling and maintenance of the national flag and statues with their surroundings.

The move followed directives from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to all officers, autonomous bodies, organisations and departments of the government regarding the “respectful maintenance” of the national flag and statues of national heroes in the city.

There are hundreds of statues of national heroes across the city, many of which are allegedly not properly maintained. Chief Secretary Dharmendra, through the circular, has directed the proper maintenance of all statues installed at various locations and requested compliance reports from the departments within 30 days.

“The officers, departments, and organisations of the Government of the NCT of Delhi are directed to ensure the dignified handling and upkeep of the national flag and its surroundings, which are installed at various locations in the NCT of Delhi.

Furthermore, they are also instructed to properly maintain the statues installed in different parts of Delhi. Any statues that are damaged or have deteriorated should be appropriately repaired with due respect or replaced if necessary. A special drive may be undertaken in this regard, and a compliance report must be submitted within 30 days,” the circular read.

The circular has been issued to all Additional Chief Secretaries, the MCD Commissioner, the Chairperson of the NDMC, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, the Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, all heads of autonomous bodies, organisations, and departments, as well as secretaries to ministers and the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.