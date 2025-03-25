38-year-old man shoots self dead with illegal pistol in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old lathe machine operator allegedly shot himself in the head on Monday morning in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, police said.

According to cops, Prem Nagar police station received information around 10 am on Monday regarding a probable suicide by a person with a gunshot injury to the head.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that deceased Prashant Kaushik shot himself on the right side of his head with an illegal country-made pistol. He was employed as a lathe machine operator, a senior officer said.

His family, wife and two children were present in the home at the time of incident, the officer added.

The crime and forensic science laboratory teams have visited the scene. Evidence from the site were also collected. While no suicide note has been recovered, family members have not raised any suspicion till now, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination. A case of possession of illegal firearm under the Arms Act is being registered and further probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the incident, police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)