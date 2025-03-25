Delhi government allocates Rs 2,144 crore for Ayushman Bharat

NEW DELHI: In a major push towards healthcare expansion and infrastructure development, the BJP-led Delhi government has earmarked Rs 2,144 crore for the Ayushman Bharat scheme in its budget for FY 2025-26. As part of this, insurance coverage for Delhi residents will be increased to Rs 10 lakh, with the city government covering Rs 7 lakh of the amount.

The budget also focuses on strengthening primary healthcare services, with Rs 320 crore set aside for the expansion of Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM). Plans include the establishment of 400 new centres to improve accessibility.

Additionally, the PM-ABHIM scheme will receive Rs 1,666.66 crore to enhance critical care and diagnostic facilities, while Rs 147.64 crore has been allocated to boost financial protection under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Digital healthcare initiatives are also on the agenda, with Rs 9.92 crore allocated for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.