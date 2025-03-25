Delhi government allocates Rs 2,144 crore for Ayushman Bharat
NEW DELHI: In a major push towards healthcare expansion and infrastructure development, the BJP-led Delhi government has earmarked Rs 2,144 crore for the Ayushman Bharat scheme in its budget for FY 2025-26. As part of this, insurance coverage for Delhi residents will be increased to Rs 10 lakh, with the city government covering Rs 7 lakh of the amount.
The budget also focuses on strengthening primary healthcare services, with Rs 320 crore set aside for the expansion of Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM). Plans include the establishment of 400 new centres to improve accessibility.
Additionally, the PM-ABHIM scheme will receive Rs 1,666.66 crore to enhance critical care and diagnostic facilities, while Rs 147.64 crore has been allocated to boost financial protection under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
Digital healthcare initiatives are also on the agenda, with Rs 9.92 crore allocated for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
Infrastructure development is another key priority, with Rs 1,000 crore allocated to improve connectivity between Delhi and the NCR. This funding, sourced from the Central Roads Fund (CRF) and Urban Development Fund (UDF), will support expressway expansions, elevated corridors, and a smart surveillance system for better traffic management.
The budget also includes provisions for housing and social welfare. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) will receive Rs 20 crore to promote affordable housing. Furthermore, Rs 50 crore has been allocated to the ‘Palna – National Creche Scheme’, aimed at establishing 500 Palna-Anganwadi-cum-Creche Centres to support working mothers.
To ensure affordable and nutritious food access, the government plans to establish Atal Canteens across 100 locations in Delhi by the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.
In a major step towards sustainable energy solutions, the Delhi government is set to sign an MoU with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for the implementation of the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme’. Under this initiative, residential consumers will receive subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 to encourage solar energy adoption.
With these strategic allocations, the Delhi government aims to bring transformative changes to healthcare, infrastructure, housing, and renewable energy, promising improved living standards for the city’s residents.