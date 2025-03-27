Delhi Government hospitals face acute specialist shortage, 38 per cent posts vacant

NEW DELHI: Delhi government hospitals are facing an alarming shortage of specialist doctors, with fresh data from a Right to Information (RTI) query exposing the crisis in public healthcare.
Despite an increasing patient load, a significant number of medical positions remain unfilled, forcing hospitals to rely on temporary arrangements.
According to an RTI query filed by Dr Aman Kaushik, 17 per cent of posts in the medical officer cadre are vacant. The situation is even more critical among specialists, where a staggering 38 per cent of positions remain unoccupied. Teaching specialist positions are also suffering, with 22 per cent of seats lying vacant.
To address the shortage, hospitals are increasingly depending on senior resident doctors to fill the gap. This month, Acharyashree Bhikshu Government Hospital announced a vacancy to hire a postgraduate resident for a specialist position in the gynaecology department.
"Additionally, vacant teaching specialist positions are indirectly impacting medical education. This is not the world-class healthcare we envisioned for the capital city," Dr Kaushik said.
Experts and medical bodies have urged the city government to intervene immediately.
Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of Indian Medical Associations (FAIMA), expressed deep concern over the crisis. "The majority of these posts have been lying vacant for far too long. The government must act swiftly by advertising these vacancies and ensuring immediate recruitment. This is not just about numbers, it’s about the lives of patients who rely on government hospitals for critical healthcare services," he said.
He highlighted how the shortage is directly impacting patient care. "You can see this every morning in government hospitals. Patients start lining up for OPD registration as early as 3 or 4 AM—hours before the OPD even opens. Why? Because there aren’t enough doctors to handle the overwhelming patient load," Dr Krishnan explained.
The patient-doctor relationship is inherently symbiotic. When doctors are overburdened beyond their expected capacity, it inevitably impacts both parties. An overwhelmed medical professional cannot devote adequate time to each patient, leading to compromised care and attention," he added.
Dr Manish Jangra, health activist and Chairman of FAIMA, criticised the government’s inaction. "The authorities should have addressed this crisis long ago. Instead, we have consistently failed to even meet the bare minimum track record in filling these seats," he said.
The demand for healthcare services has increased with Delhi’s growing population, yet the number of sanctioned posts has remained inadequate. The government must expand the sanctioned positions and ensure timely recruitment to meet the city’s needs," he added.
Jangra emphasised the need for systemic improvements. "If we want to strengthen our public healthcare system and reduce the burden on existing doctors, all vacant seats must be filled without delay," he stated.
Medical Officer Cadre:
a) Sanctioned posts - 1364
b) Vacant - 234
Non Teaching Specialist cadre:
a) Sanctioned posts - 729
b) Vacant- 281
Teaching Specialist Cadre:
a) Sanctioned posts - 583
b) Vacant-132