Delhi Government hospitals face acute specialist shortage, 38 per cent posts vacant

NEW DELHI: Delhi government hospitals are facing an alarming shortage of specialist doctors, with fresh data from a Right to Information (RTI) query exposing the crisis in public healthcare.

Despite an increasing patient load, a significant number of medical positions remain unfilled, forcing hospitals to rely on temporary arrangements.

According to an RTI query filed by Dr Aman Kaushik, 17 per cent of posts in the medical officer cadre are vacant. The situation is even more critical among specialists, where a staggering 38 per cent of positions remain unoccupied. Teaching specialist positions are also suffering, with 22 per cent of seats lying vacant.

To address the shortage, hospitals are increasingly depending on senior resident doctors to fill the gap. This month, Acharyashree Bhikshu Government Hospital announced a vacancy to hire a postgraduate resident for a specialist position in the gynaecology department.

"Additionally, vacant teaching specialist positions are indirectly impacting medical education. This is not the world-class healthcare we envisioned for the capital city," Dr Kaushik said.

Experts and medical bodies have urged the city government to intervene immediately.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of Indian Medical Associations (FAIMA), expressed deep concern over the crisis. "The majority of these posts have been lying vacant for far too long. The government must act swiftly by advertising these vacancies and ensuring immediate recruitment. This is not just about numbers, it’s about the lives of patients who rely on government hospitals for critical healthcare services," he said.