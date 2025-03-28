Man killed over enmity, three held in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man was allegedly killed by three men, who then disposed of his body in an under-construction pump house in the Swaroop Nagar area. The police have arrested the three accused, identified as Suraj (24), Ankit (20), and Abhishek (22), all residents of Swaroop Nagar.

According to the police, they received information about a missing person who had not returned home on March 23. CCTV footage revealed that the victim, Chandan, was last seen with one of the accused, Suraj. “During interrogation, Suraj, along with Ankit and Abhishek, confessed to killing Chandan during a late-night drinking session on Saturday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan.

Suraj, who had been arrested a few days earlier under the Arms Act at Swaroop Nagar police station, suspected that Chandan was responsible for his arrest, the DCP added.

“Seeking revenge, Suraj conspired with Ankit and Abhishek to kill Chandan. They invited him for a drinking session and then killed him,” the officer said.