19-year-old dies after ‘jumping’ from police vehicle in Delhi; family alleges custodial assault

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old youth in custody died and another was injured after they allegedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle during transit in the Vasant Kunj North area of Delhi’s southwest, officials said on Wednesday. The family members of the victims as well as the local residents blocked the Samalkha-Kapashera road and also pelted stones at the police personnel, alleging custodial death.

However, the situation was later brought under control and traffic was resumed on the stretch, the officials said.

Police have initiated legal proceedings and a judicial inquiry is underway into the youth’s death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary.

According to police, the incident took place near Vasant Kunj North police station, while the duo was being taken to lock-up, following their arrest in an arms and vehicle theft case on Tuesday. During routine patrolling around 3 pm, head constable Balbir Singh and constable Nitesh saw two persons on a motorcycle in a suspicious condition. When they were signalled to stop, the suspects attempted to flee, but were apprehended after a brief chase, a senior police officer said.

“The arrested individuals were identified as Vikas alias Majnu (28) and Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya (19), both residents of Samalkha. One country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from the possession of Vikas. The motorcycle, which was being driven by Ravi, was also seized as it was found stolen from Palam village area,” the DCP added.

A case was registered at Kapashera police station, said police. “Both accused were medically examined post-arrest and were being transported in a government vehicle to the police lock-up at Vasant Kunj North police station,” the DCP said. “However, while the vehicle was taking a turn near the police station, both men allegedly jumped out of the slow-moving van in an apparent attempt to escape. Both sustained injuries due to the jump but Ravi Sahni was declared dead on arrival at IGI Hospital. Vikas is undergoing treatment for minor abrasions,” the officer added.

The relatives of the victims have alleged that the policemen came and took them on the pretext of inquiry to a forest area. “They said that they will release them within an hour. However, they both were beaten up and assaulted brutally due to which Ravi lost his life. We want strict action against those who are responsible for his death,” a family member said.