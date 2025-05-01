Delhi CM vows overhaul of city’s water & sewage systems

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a key meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials, pledging a comprehensive revamp of the city’s ageing water and sewage infrastructure. Speaking after the meeting at the DJB headquarters, Varunalaya, Gupta emphasised that water scarcity, poor drainage, and Yamuna River pollution were interlinked challenges that needed urgent, coordinated action.

She highlighted that Delhi still relies on 30-year-old pipelines for water supply and sewage, which have become grossly inadequate for the city’s expanding population.

“During every summer season, the biggest challenge Delhi faces is water. Other than that, the drainage system across the city should be proper, and the Yamuna should be cleaned. The capital cannot run on outdated facilities. Previous governments failed to upgrade these systems. We will now begin phased replacement of damaged sewer and water pipelines,” Gupta said. Equal distribution of water and piped water supply to all households is part of the government’s phased plan. Gupta also stressed on improving sewage infrastructure, especially in unauthorized colonies, and ensuring the proper functioning of GPS-fitted water tankers. Water Minister Parvesh Verma, who accompanied the CM, had recently reviewed the capacity of the city’s 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Of these, 18 are currently undergoing upgrades to enhance their output, he was informed. Meanwhile, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, launched drain renewal works in several areas, including Shyam Nagar and Rajouri Garden. Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sirsa said, “The previous government left behind a mess. We’re cleaning it up step by step.”

Sirsa also announced construction of toilets near jhuggis and new housing projects for low-income residents.

He issued a warning to illegal dhabas in the area, alleging that some were hubs for drugs and alcohol.

“Your bad days have begun,” he said, noting that most had already vacated the area after being given a 24-hour notice.