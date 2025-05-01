Delhi

Delhi Mayor holds meet for safety in public parks

Mayor emphasised that park maintenance is a public concern and should be prioritised, as parks serve as vital spaces for recreation, health, and community bonding.
Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh chaired a high-level meeting with Senior Councillors & officials to address key issues in MCD parks. The Mayor directed officials to prepare swift action plans for repairs, upkeep & better facilities.
NEW DELHI: In a move to improve the safety and upkeep of public parks, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh held a meeting on Wednesday with the deputy mayor and senior councillors to address key issues affecting parks across the city. The discussion covered broken boundary walls, damaged pathways, poor lighting, dry leaf accumulation, gardener shortages, delays in pruning approvals from the Forest Department, and malfunctioning water pumps crucial for maintaining greenery.

Mayor emphasised that park maintenance is a public concern and should be prioritised, as parks serve as vital spaces for recreation, health, and community bonding. He instructed officials to implement swift action plans for repairing infrastructure. He also stressed the need for timely coordination with the Forest Department to expedite pruning permissions, which are critical for plant health and safety.

