JNU once again rusticates student leader Swati Singh, declares her ‘out of bounds’

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday yet again rusticated PhD student Swati Singh for two semesters and declared her “out of bounds” from the campus, citing disciplinary violations. In an official notice, JNU stated Swati, who is president of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), was found guilty of “being involved in an argument and physical violence with a lady security guard” on August 29, 2023. This action comes despite a 2024 Delhi High Court ruling overturning a previous rustication order against her on the same incident, calling JNU’s inquiry process a “mockery of the principles of fair play” and a violation of natural justice.

The university invoked Statute 32(5), citing Category II (xxiv) and (xxv), which cover “intimidation or insulting behaviour” and “any other act... considered to be a violation of discipline.” Reacting to the latest development, Swati said, “Barely a day after ABVP managed to win a Jt. Sec post in the JNUSU elections, I’ve been handed a two-semester rustication and declared out of bounds (AGAIN). Let’s call it what it is - a blatant act of political vendetta. When they can’t defeat our politics, they punish our presence.” She said that she would once again contest the order in court. DSF, which is an Independent Left Student Organisation of Jawaharlal Nehru University, won the recently concluded JNUSU polls in alliance with AISA.

Three out of four central panel positions were won by the Left alliance. The official rustication order also warns that “anyone giving shelter to Swati Singh in any hostel or residence on campus shall invite disciplinary action.”