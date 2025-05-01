Two months into the academic year, Delhi govt schools still await textbooks

NEW DELHI: As the academic year 2025–26 enters its second month and the BJP government begins its third, students in Delhi government schools are still waiting for ‘free textbooks’.

No matter which government is in power, the delay in providing books to students has remained the same for years. Officials stay silent, principals refuse to comment, and teachers are left helpless. Many are now overburdened as they prepare extra worksheets to help students study without books.

Social jurist and education activist Ashok Agarwal recently posted on X, saying, “I have checked with my volunteer. Class VIII students of SKV and SBV at Zeenat Mahal, Kamla Market have not received their books yet. They are attending classes without books, which is very unfortunate. I have sent a message to the Delhi Education Secretary.” Some more schools where the books are yet to be delivered include government schools in Khajurikhas, Mandavli, Joharipur GBMS, Jafrabad extension- GBSSS, Brahmpuri-GGSSS, Burari, Timarpur SBV, Chabi Ganj Kashmere Gate. A principal from a government boys’ school in Shalimar Bagh said, “All books for Classes 6 to 8 have been distributed, but some subject-specific books for Classes 4 and 5 are still pending.”

However, General Secretary of the Government school teachers association, Ajayveer Singh said, “Free textbooks are provided up to Class 8. Until two days ago, some books were in shortage. However, as of today, most schools have received complete supplies, and nothing remains pending. This is the first time that students have received their textbooks on time in the month of April itself.”