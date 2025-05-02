Delhi Police conducts over 1,000 anti-eve-teasing drives in a month, detains 6,584

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has conducted over 1,000 drives of anti-eve-teasing squads (Shistachar squads) across the national capital to check incidents of harassment and ensure the safety of women in public spaces, officials said on Thursday.

The police data stated that a total of 1,055 drives were carried out in the city and 6,584 people have been detained from March 17 to April 24. A total of 275 vehicles were also seized during the drive. According to police, they have been implementing multiple initiatives to curb crimes against women, including eve teasing, molestation, and other forms of harassment with the objective of fostering a safer public environment. Each

district will form at least two squads, which will be supervised by the ACP Crime Against Women cell of the concerned district. Each squad will comprise an inspector, a sub-inspector, four female officers, five male officers and one personnel from anti-auto theft squad.