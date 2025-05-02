3 children, mother killed in house collapse as storm wreaks havoc in Delhi; flight operations hit

Three children and their mother tragically lost their lives when a house collapsed in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh early Friday morning, following heavy rains in the national capital. Emergency teams rushed to the site, rescuing four people from the rubble, but they were later declared dead at the hospital.

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were significantly affected on Friday morning due to thunderstorms, gusty winds and a dust storm. At least three incoming flights were diverted—two to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad—while more than 100 flights were delayed, according to data from Flightradar24.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in updates posted on X, confirmed that the adverse weather disrupted several flight schedules. In its 5:20 am post, DIAL said some flights were impacted due to inclement weather, and at 7:25 am, added that while the thunderstorm had passed, there was still some residual impact on operations.

“Our on-ground teams are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for passengers,” DIAL said.

Air India also reported disruptions to its operations across northern India. “Some of our flights to and from Delhi are delayed or diverted, which may impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to reduce delays,” the airline said.

The IGI Airport, the busiest in the country, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily