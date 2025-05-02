3 children, mother killed in house collapse as storm wreaks havoc in Delhi; flight operations hit

Three children and their mother tragically lost their lives when a house collapsed in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh early Friday morning, following heavy rains in the national capital. Emergency teams rushed to the site, rescuing four people from the rubble, but they were later declared dead at the hospital.
Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were significantly affected on Friday morning due to thunderstorms, gusty winds and a dust storm. At least three incoming flights were diverted—two to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad—while more than 100 flights were delayed, according to data from Flightradar24.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in updates posted on X, confirmed that the adverse weather disrupted several flight schedules. In its 5:20 am post, DIAL said some flights were impacted due to inclement weather, and at 7:25 am, added that while the thunderstorm had passed, there was still some residual impact on operations.
“Our on-ground teams are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for passengers,” DIAL said.
Air India also reported disruptions to its operations across northern India. “Some of our flights to and from Delhi are delayed or diverted, which may impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to reduce delays,” the airline said.
The IGI Airport, the busiest in the country, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily
Waterlogging was reported across several parts of Delhi on Thursday, with visuals surfacing from areas such as Dwarka, Khanpur, South Extension, Minto Road, Lajpat Nagar, and Moti Bagh.
Strong winds also led to uprooted trees and fallen branches in various localities, though a full assessment of property damage is still awaited. Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors and remain cautious.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 19.8°C. The IMD’s Nowcast warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and winds reaching speeds of 70–80 kmph across the capital. Moderate rainfall was also predicted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi till Saturday, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the city.
The weather brought much-needed relief from the recent heat, with the sky turning cloudy on Wednesday evening. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1°C, slightly below the season’s average.
According to the IMD, most parts of India are expected to witness above-normal temperatures in May, but the national capital and other northern regions may get respite due to frequent thunderstorms.
(With inputs from PTI)