On Labour Day, Delhi govt announces annual health checks, midday rest hours for workers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will conduct the annual health check up of workers and their family members in the national capital and come up with a notification to fix 12 noon to 3 pm time period as rest hours for them, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Addressing a programme to felicitate workers on the International Labour Day, she said the BJP government is committed to ensuring better life for people who come to Delhi for livelihood and better health and education.

Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by her government in the past two months after coming to power in Delhi, Gupta said the scheme for health check up will include all workers and their families.

“On International Labour Day, respectful salutes to those strong hands who make the dreams of the nation come true with their labour. Workers are not just a means of labour, they are the pillars of nation building. Protecting their rights, safety and dignified life is our top priority. The Delhi government is working with full commitment for the dignity, rights and security of workers.

Our resolve is that the life of every worker should be full of dignity, justice and opportunities,” CM Gupta shared on X.

The Delhi government will also ensure that the workers are provided rest from 12 noon to 3 pm when the day is intensely warm, and bring out a notification for it, the chief minister further said.

The BJP government in Delhi has already started implementing schemes such as Ayushman Bharat for health insurance, Vay Vandana Yojana for elderly aged 70 and above, Atal canteen for food and Palna centres for children that will directly benefit the workers, she added.

On Thursday, Rekha Gupta also announced that the schools, religious places, and markets have been directed to ban single-use plastic.

Strict action will be taken against defacement and encroachment, she said.