Sarvana Kumar joins as DDA vice chairman

NEW DELHI: Senior IAS officer N Saravana Kumar on Thursday assumed charge as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). A 2000-batch officer of the Bihar cadre, Kumar has over 24 years of administrative experience across multiple governmental departments.

He replaces Vijay Kumar Singh, an Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer who had been given additional charge as the Vice Chairman for a period of six months till a regular incumbent could be appointed.

Before his appointment to the DDA, Kumar was serving as the Principal Secretary of Bihar’s Department of Food and Consumer Protection.

He has also served as District Magistrate in several districts of Bihar, including Patna, for nearly a decade. His efforts in disaster management during flood situations in the state earned him recognition from the state government.

Additionally, the ECI has commended his work with letters of appreciation on four separate occasions during his handling of electoral duties.