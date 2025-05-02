Three children, mother killed in house collapse as storm wreaks havoc in Delhi; flight operations hit

Four members of a family, including three children, died after a house collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh area early Friday morning, as a powerful storm system brought heavy rain and strong winds to the national capital, disrupting normal life, grounding flights, and flooding roads.

“We received a call regarding a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh at 5.25 am. Multiple teams were sent to the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble,” said an official of the Delhi Fire Services. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he added.

The tubewell room collapsed after a tree fell on it during gusty winds, officials said. The victims were identified as Jyoti, her sons Aryan (7), Rishabh (5), and infant Priyansh (7 months). Jyoti’s husband, Ajay, sustained injuries to his chest and wrist.

Triggered by dense cloud cover, the pre-monsoon thunderstorm swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) around dawn, knocking down trees, damaging infrastructure, and causing widespread waterlogging in areas such as the Dwarka underpass, Minto Road, Lajpat Nagar, and Khanpur.