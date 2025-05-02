Three children, mother killed in house collapse as storm wreaks havoc in Delhi; flight operations hit

Four members of a family, including three children, died after a house collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh area early Friday morning, as a powerful storm system brought heavy rain and strong winds to the national capital, disrupting normal life, grounding flights, and flooding roads.
“We received a call regarding a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh at 5.25 am. Multiple teams were sent to the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble,” said an official of the Delhi Fire Services. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he added.
The tubewell room collapsed after a tree fell on it during gusty winds, officials said. The victims were identified as Jyoti, her sons Aryan (7), Rishabh (5), and infant Priyansh (7 months). Jyoti’s husband, Ajay, sustained injuries to his chest and wrist.
Triggered by dense cloud cover, the pre-monsoon thunderstorm swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) around dawn, knocking down trees, damaging infrastructure, and causing widespread waterlogging in areas such as the Dwarka underpass, Minto Road, Lajpat Nagar, and Khanpur.
Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were significantly affected. At least three incoming flights were diverted—two to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad—while more than 100 flights were delayed, according to data from Flightradar24.
Air India also reported disruptions to its operations across northern India. “Some of our flights to and from Delhi are delayed or diverted, which may impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to reduce delays,” the airline said.
The IGI Airport, the busiest in the country, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi at 7 am, warning of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 90 km/hr. It later revised the alert to orange as conditions marginally improved.
Wind speeds reached up to 78 km/hr at Pragati Maidan, 74 at Palam, and over 60 in Pitampura and Najafgarh. Rainfall levels varied across the city, with Safdarjung recording 77 mm, Lodhi Road 78 mm, Pitampura 32 mm, and Palam 30 mm, according to IMD data.
The storm brought a sudden drop in temperatures, with the mercury plunging from 26.8°C on Thursday night to around 19°C on Friday morning, offering temporary relief from the ongoing heatwave. The IMD has forecast more rain and gusty winds until May 7, with daytime temperatures expected to remain between 26°C and 35°C.
As a safety measure, authorities urged residents to remain indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug appliances, and stay away from metal structures and water bodies. The IMD also warned of tree falls, power cuts, and communication line disruptions.
Notably, the heavy rain and strong winds significantly improved Delhi’s air quality, which had been in the “poor” category for weeks. Pollution levels dropped to “moderate,” prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to lift emergency curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi after heavy rains caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city.
AAP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Atishi and Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, shared visuals of flooded roads in areas like Dhaula Kuan and ITO on social media platform X.
“Is this what the people of Delhi expected from the 4-engine BJP government?” Atishi posted, referring to the BJP-led administrations at the Centre, in Delhi, in the municipal corporation, and through the local MP. She said waterlogging outside the Public Works Department (PWD) office at ITO symbolised the government's failure. “First, BJP failed in electricity, water, and sewer. Now, BJP has failed to prevent waterlogging,” she added.
Echoing her criticism, Bharadwaj said, “The reality of BJP’s four-engine government has been exposed. Even the first, routine rain caused flooding across roads and streets. Excuses and slogans won’t work—only visible work will.”
The BJP, which won 48 out of 70 seats in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, came under fire from AAP leaders for what they called “utter unpreparedness” despite grand promises. Waterlogging and poor sewer maintenance have remained persistent civic issues in the capital.
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh visited the Minto Bridge underpass—a site notorious for waterlogging—and shared a video of his inspection. “Due to unseasonal record rainfall, waterlogging was seen at many locations. All four pumps at Minto Bridge were working. A burst pipe has been identified and will be repaired,” he said.
He also said that drain cleaning efforts by the PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, and Irrigation and Flood Control Department were underway.
(With inputs from Online Desk, PTI)