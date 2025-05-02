UP agent arrested for role in fake Schengen visa scam

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old agent from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for facilitating fake Schengen visas to two men, who are cousins, intending to travel to Sweden via Rome, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Abhinesh Saxena, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was arrested following an investigation at IGI Airport. On the intervening night of April 20 and 21, two passengers, Taranveer Singh and Gagandeep Singh, were intercepted during immigration clearance for their flight to Rome via Doha.

On inspection, Schengen visas affixed in their passports were found to be fake. During questioning, the cousins revealed they wished to migrate to Sweden, inspired by relatives settled there. They came into contact with an agent named Lalli, through a family connection. Lalli offered to arrange travel and visas for Rs 31 lakh.

Following instructions, the duo reached Delhi, where an associate of Lalli delivered the passports with the fake visas at a hotel in Mahipalpur.

Multiple raids were conducted, and Saxena, identified as the associate, was arrested.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani, accused Saxena confessed to working with Lalli since 2022, luring people with promises of overseas jobs in a bid to to earn quick money.

He admitted to delivering forged documents and collecting money in exchange for fake travel arrangements, police officials said.