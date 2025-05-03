Delhi HC asks Indian Consulate to ensure legal aid for 3 Indians on death row in Indonesia

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Indian Consulate in Indonesia to ensure three Indian nationals on death row in the foreign country were given adequate legal aid to pursue remedies. Justice Sachin Datta issued notice on a plea by the spouses of the convicted Indians and directed Ministry of External Affairs to pursue the matter at the diplomatic level.

The court also asked the authorities to facilitate communication between the convicts and their families in India.

Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were arrested in July 2024 for allegedly smuggling 106 kg crystal meth aboard the Legend Aquarius cargo vessel. They were stated to have been awarded the death penalty by Tanjung Balai Karimun District Court, Indonesia recently under the narcotics law.

“The Indian Consulate in Indonesia is directed to take requisite steps for ensuring that the convicted Indian nationals are afforded adequate legal representation,” the court held.