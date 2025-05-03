Four members of a family killed, 4 injured in rain-related incidents

NEW DELHI: Four people, including a woman and her three young children, were killed, and four others were injured in two separate rain-related incidents in the city on Friday morning.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old woman, Jyoti, along with her children Aryan (7), Rishabh (5), and Priyansh (7 months), died when a tree fell on their single-room house in Jaffarpur Kalan, southwest Delhi, following a heavy rainstorm. The neem tree collapsed onto the room, which was located near a tubewell.

The victims were trapped under the debris. Fire department officials received a distress call around 5.24 am and rushed three fire tenders to the scene, initiating a rescue operation.

By 8 am, the rescue operation was completed, and five people, including Jyoti’s husband Ajay Singh (30), were pulled out from the rubble. Singh, who suffered chest and wrist injuries, was immediately rushed to Rao Tula Ram Hospital.

However, Jyoti and her children were declared dead on arrival, the officials said.

Singh, who had recently moved into the house to save on rent, lost his entire family in the tragedy. A family friend, Kalicharan Singh, said that Ajay, originally from Kanpur, had been living in Delhi for the last 10 years working as a daily wager. “Ajay had recently shifted here to save money on rent,” Kalicharan said, adding that the news had devastated the family. In the second incident, three people were injured when a neighbour’s wall collapsed in Paparawat village, Chhawla, also in southwest Delhi.