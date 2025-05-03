Glass panel removed from Delhi Assembly gallery to ensure ‘unobstructed’ media coverage

NEW DELHI: The glass panel enclosing the Delhi Assembly gallery for visitors and press, has been removed for an obstruction-free coverage of the House proceedings by the media, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday.

This is a “significant step” towards “greater democratic accountability” and restoring the Assembly as a transparent and citizen-focused institution, Gupta told the press.

“With this, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the media and making democratic processes more visible to the public,” the BJP leader said, adding, transparency in the functioning of the Assembly can not be compromised.

The glass panels were installed in the gallery in 2022 by previous Speaker Ram Niwas Goel during the AAP government, apparently to prevent throwing of things into the hall. However, Gupta said the glass shield was against the spirit of open governance and press freedom.

The removal of these “barriers” is intended to eliminate visual obstructions that hindered clear observation of legislative proceedings, he said.