City playing with fire?

A major fire that broke out at the iconic Dilli Haat last Wednesday reduced over 30 shops to ashes within minutes, destroying decades of artisans’ work and heritage crafts from across India. The blaze engulfed a major section of the popular handicraft marketplace located in South Delhi. This was just one of the spate of incidents reported in the Capital in recent times, bringing the focus back to safety norms.
Let’s look at what preventive steps local traders across various markets are taking to avert a repeat of this case.
Kamla Nagar market
Situated near Delhi University’s north campus, the Kamla Nagar market remains a favourite haunt for varsity students, who can be seen hanging out here after college or during leisure hours. But how safe is it?
Kamla Nagar Traders Association president Nitin Gupta said, “Every year, when the summer arrives in Delhi, we urge all traders in this market to have adequate fire safety measures in place. Every shop here has fire extinguishers, and we ask them to ensure that these are in working condition. We also ask them to check their electricity wiring and look for any fault that could cause a blaze. Besides, the Fire Department holds an awareness drive here from time to time.”
He added that the Delhi Police as well as the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) frequently organise mock drills in the area to help the traders stay prepared for any eventuality.
Sadar Bazar
Located in Old Delhi, the Sadar Bazar — one of the largest wholesale markets in India — offers a vast variety of wholesale and retail items. The market is beset with a number of perennial issues.
Paramjeet Singh Pamma, chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association, expressed concern about the hazardous conditions in the market due to narrow streets and a tangled web of overhead wires. “The narrow lanes and the maze of exposed overhead wires pose serious challenges for both traders and commuters,” Pamma said.
He stated, “Many of these wires belong to departments or service providers that are no longer operational in the area. Despite repeated appeals to authorities, these unused wires continue to dangle dangerously overhead. We’ve urged the departments concerned to identify and remove redundant wires to help decongest and clean up the market’s skyline, making the area safer and more accessible.”
Pamma noted that all shops in the area are equipped with fire extinguishers and that both the Delhi Police and the DFS regularly conduct mock drills and special drives to ensure compliance with the safety norms.
“We urge the government to address the serious issue of the exposed web of electric wires hanging throughout the area. If these wires are removed or properly managed, the risk of short circuits — and consequently, major fire incidents — would be significantly reduced,” he said, while also stressing the need to tackle illegal encroachments that add to the market’s congestion and safety concerns.
“We have urged traders not to display their items outside their shops, as it blocks pathways and increases the risk of a fire. We are also advising shop owners to avoid using open wiring above their shops unless absolutely necessary. If such wiring exists, it must be properly maintained to ensure it does not pose a threat,” Pamma added.
Sarojini Nagar market
The Sarojini Nagar market, located in the southern part of the city, is very popular among youngsters, thanks in no small part to the wide variety of trendy clothes offered here at a low rate. The footfall peaks on weekends.
It was two years ago that a major fire caused extensive damage to several shops in this market. Four regular shops and 20 temporary ones were gutted in the inferno. But local traders say that the officials concerned have not learnt any lesson, and the threat still persists, especially during summer.
Ashok Randhawa, head of the Sarojini Market Traders Association, said, “The situation is worse in this market, considering the fact that we have 400 bigger shops, 150 shops in the mini market and 150 shops in the Babu market.”
He added, “In the entire market, we have two underground water tanks. Unfortunately, even in emergency situations, there’s no water in them. Last year, in February, when some of our shops caught fire, there was not adequate water in these tanks. And since the market area is very congested, it takes time for a fire tender to reach the spot.”
He revealed, “There have been times when we had to seek police help to have the area cleared just so an ambulance could reach here.”
The traders’ association chief pointed out that though the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had assured them that a fire tender would remain stationed outside the market following the 2023 fire incident, nothing of that sort has happened. “If there is even a small fire tender present near the Sarojini Nagar market during peak summer season, when there are high chances of fire incidents, it will help ensure that such emergencies are controlled in time,” Randhawa suggested.
“Around 50,000–60,000 people visit this market every day. The police, the Fire Department, and the NDMC together need to put in some effort to avoid these untoward incidents within the market areas,” he said, adding, “We are doing our part — we have issued circulars to all the shopkeepers, asking them to refill their fire extinguishers and store water in their shops.”
Notably, the Delhi Police had flagged off the presence of combustible materials in several illegally constructed shops in the market.
Lajpat Nagar Market
From clothing and accessories to street food and more, the Lajpat Nagar Central Market is offering a variety at affordable prices. Known for its bustling atmosphere, the market was established in the 1950s after the Partition, with settlers from different regions establishing their shops here.
The market is no stranger to fire incidents. A blaze broke out in a handloom shop on the Veer Savarkar Marg in June 2021. Luckily, no casualties were reported, as the market was closed at the time. But it took 30 fire tenders and around 100 personnel to bring the situation under control over four hours.
Another incident occurred in June 2022, in the basement of a commercial building, trapping over 80 people. The fire, originating from an electrical panel, was doused within two hours without any injuries.
The DFS has since intensified inspections and mandated all commercial establishments to install fire extinguishers and maintain clear evacuation routes. Additionally, the Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of unauthorised street vendors obstructing pathways and hence impeding emergency vehicle access.
Kuldeep Kumar, Secretary, Lajpat Nagar Traders’ Association, says, “There are around 2,000 small and big shops in the Lajpat Nagar Central Market, and all of them have their own safety measures in place. However, fire tenders tend to arrive late here, thanks to massive encroachments in and around the market area as well as traffic snarls.”
Karol Bagh
Karol Bagh — a popular shopping destination and residential neighbourhood in Central Delhi known for its diverse markets — has witnessed significant improvements in the fire safety protocol of late. These enhancements come in the wake of a devastating fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in February 2019 that claimed 17 lives and prompted urgent governmental action. In response to the tragedy, the Delhi government enacted ten amendments to the Delhi building bylaws of 2016. Key provisions included the prohibition of rooftop and basement kitchens, recognising the hazards posed by unauthorised cooking facilities, especially those constructed with flammable materials.
Additionally, there are mandatory fire safety installations. Guesthouses and hotels are now required to install carbon monoxide smoke alarms & fire doors on each floor and remove all combustible materials from passages, exit routes as well as rooftops. Besides this, the owners of guesthouses must submit detailed floor plans indicating the use of each floor to the DFS when applying for a no-objection certificate (NOC).
To address the challenges posed by unauthorised constructions and congested lanes, authorities have adopted innovative inspection methods. The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and DFS to utilise drone surveillance for fire safety inspections in Karol Bagh.
This approach allows for comprehensive aerial assessments, identifying potential hazards that might be overlooked during traditional inspections.
Murali Mani, president of Ajmal Khan Road Traders Association in Karol Bagh, said, “All shops located here have their own safety equipment, and there is no roadside encroachment in the vicinity of the market. We educate shop owners and traders on ways to handle a fire incident.”
Hauz Khas Village
South Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village, a well-trodden haunt for the Capital’s youth and nightlife enthusiasts, is a disaster waiting to happen. Behind the curated ambience of its trendy bars and designer boutiques lies a dark truth — most establishments here are blatant fire hazards.
According to senior DFS officials, the area is dangerously congested, with lanes so narrow that fire engines cannot physically access many buildings. “Because of the narrow lanes, the whole area is vulnerable,” one official admitted, flagging the near-total absence of regulatory oversight.
Over 60 restaurants and bars are reportedly functioning here. But shockingly, only two or three of these have the requisite NOC from the Fire Department.
The rest, the authorities confirm, are running in defiance of fire safety laws.
Many of these businesses are housed on second and third floors — levels where fire safety standards are more stringent and often unmet. “Most of them are not even eligible for NOCs,” the DFS official stated, adding, “Operating from upper floors without clearance is not only illegal; it’s outright dangerous.”
Several eateries deliberately keep their seating capacity just below the 50-seat threshold to avoid the need for fire safety certification. “Most have under 45 seats. The moment they cross 50, an NOC becomes mandatory,” the official said, calling this tactic a blatant evasion of safety norms.
A local resident whose brother owns a café in the area, Rohit Kumar, claimed some establishments do follow basic precautions. “There are fire extinguishers and two exits in our café,” he said. But the DFS is sceptical. Fire officials argue that equipment alone cannot compensate for the structural and infrastructural risks inherent in the area’s layout.
Hauz Khas remains an enclave of illegal commercial activity wrapped in a veneer of hip urban culture. Behind the pulsating music and clinking glasses is a regulatory vacuum where public safety has been sacrificed for profit and convenience. Should a major fire break out, the consequences could be catastrophic.
Janpath and Palika markets
Another popular shopping destination, the Janpath market, is ill-equipped to handle a major fire incident. Situated in the heart of the national capital near Connaught Place, the market attracts thousands of visitors every day in search of trendy yet inexpensive clothing. The market has been designed in such a way that the two rows of shops on opposite ends are too close to each other, with a series of small vendors and hawkers occupying the middle, leaving very little space for foot traffic.
The severely congested market has extremely narrow entrances and exits, which effectively serve as choke points. Evacuating people in case of an emergency can be fraught with dangers. Moreover, rescue and fire teams are likely to have difficulty entering the market.
“We have been quite concerned since the incident at Dilli Haat. If such a well-maintained market can be engulfed in fire, imagine what will happen here,” expressed Vinod Kumar, a shop owner at the market, adding, “The authorities need to come up with a proper evacuation strategy in case of a fire.”
Palika Bazaar, situated nearby, is yet another iconic market. Opened in 1979, it was the nation’s first fully air-conditioned underground market. However, this makes it quite difficult for fire tenders to make it to the market in case of an emergency. Fire hydrants, which could have solved this problem, are also missing.
“We would be completely at the mercy of God in case of a fire incident,” lamented Dhruv Rawat, a local shop owner.
Hospitals rise to occasion and ensure timely treatment
Key government hospitals in the city remain at the forefront. Safdarjung Hospital — home to the world’s largest burn unit — continues to operate its burn casualty wing round the clock, providing critical care for severe burns and facial injuries. Other major institutions, such as AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital, are also equipped with dedicated burn units and continue to see a high influx of patients from across the country.
A comprehensive checklist has been distributed to all public and private healthcare institutions, directing them to carry out fire and electrical safety audits. In addition, tertiary care hospitals and medical colleges have been instructed to conduct public awareness drives. These include poster-making contests and quizzes as well as training on fire detection and extinguishing systems.
With inputs from Ifrah Mufti, Shekhar Singh, Anup Verma, Prabhat Shukla and Ashish Srivastava