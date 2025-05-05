City playing with fire?

A major fire that broke out at the iconic Dilli Haat last Wednesday reduced over 30 shops to ashes within minutes, destroying decades of artisans’ work and heritage crafts from across India. The blaze engulfed a major section of the popular handicraft marketplace located in South Delhi. This was just one of the spate of incidents reported in the Capital in recent times, bringing the focus back to safety norms.

Let’s look at what preventive steps local traders across various markets are taking to avert a repeat of this case.

Kamla Nagar market

Situated near Delhi University’s north campus, the Kamla Nagar market remains a favourite haunt for varsity students, who can be seen hanging out here after college or during leisure hours. But how safe is it?

Kamla Nagar Traders Association president Nitin Gupta said, “Every year, when the summer arrives in Delhi, we urge all traders in this market to have adequate fire safety measures in place. Every shop here has fire extinguishers, and we ask them to ensure that these are in working condition. We also ask them to check their electricity wiring and look for any fault that could cause a blaze. Besides, the Fire Department holds an awareness drive here from time to time.”

He added that the Delhi Police as well as the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) frequently organise mock drills in the area to help the traders stay prepared for any eventuality.