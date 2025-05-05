Congress slams BJP for its inability to effectively address drainage issues

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Sunday criticised the BJP-led government for its inability to effectively address the city’s drainage and flooding issues.

Yadav’s remarks came after PWD Minister Parvesh Verma’s statement calling the recent heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding of Delhi’s streets a “wake-up call.”

The Minister promised that all stormwater drains in the city would be desilted by May 30, but Yadav described this target as unrealistic, noting that no visible steps had been taken on the ground to clean the drains. The recent downpour had left large parts of the city submerged, with even the usually bustling ITO area affected by massive traffic jams. Yadav pointed out that while the Minister seemed particularly concerned about flooding in the posh Golf Links area, he appeared to ignore the difficulties faced by ordinary residents.