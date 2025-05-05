Drunk Army jawan booked for sexual harassment after misbehaving with IndiGo crew on Delhi-Shirdi flight

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old drunk Army jawan has been booked for sexual harassment after allegedly misbehaving with a woman cabin crew member on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Shirdi, police said.
The incident took place on May 2 afternoon inside flight 6E 6403. According to police sources, Sandeep Sumer Singh, attached to the Ahmednagar army unit in Maharashtra, was in an inebriated condition, confirmed when he tested positive to a breathalyser tests at the police station, on board the flight.
A source told this newspaper, “The flight from Delhi took off at 1.40 pm on and the incident took place sometime later, maybe around 2.15 pm. Singh had stepped out of the flight’s washroom when he spotted an air hostess standing in the cabin space outside it. He allegedly touched her inappropriately.”
She immediately informed her team members. “As soon as the flight reached Shirdi, the airline’s security officer took him into custody and brought him to the Rahata police station. The lady filed a complaint against him there. “ It was also confirmed that he had consumed alcohol above the legally permissible limit.
He was booked under Section 75 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 which deals with sexual harassment.
The jawan has also been issued a notice under Section 35 of the BNSS, a mandatory requirement before arresting a person, by asking the individual to appear for an investigation by the police. “His offence is punishable with imprisonment upto seven years,” he added. The army unit too has been informed, he added.
In a statement confirming the misbehaviour on board its flight, Indigo said, “We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6403 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, 2025, where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew. Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly. Upon landing, the customer was handed over to security agencies. At IndiGo, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all.”