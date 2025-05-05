Drunk Army jawan booked for sexual harassment after misbehaving with IndiGo crew on Delhi-Shirdi flight

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old drunk Army jawan has been booked for sexual harassment after allegedly misbehaving with a woman cabin crew member on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Shirdi, police said.

The incident took place on May 2 afternoon inside flight 6E 6403. According to police sources, Sandeep Sumer Singh, attached to the Ahmednagar army unit in Maharashtra, was in an inebriated condition, confirmed when he tested positive to a breathalyser tests at the police station, on board the flight.

A source told this newspaper, “The flight from Delhi took off at 1.40 pm on and the incident took place sometime later, maybe around 2.15 pm. Singh had stepped out of the flight’s washroom when he spotted an air hostess standing in the cabin space outside it. He allegedly touched her inappropriately.”

She immediately informed her team members. “As soon as the flight reached Shirdi, the airline’s security officer took him into custody and brought him to the Rahata police station. The lady filed a complaint against him there. “ It was also confirmed that he had consumed alcohol above the legally permissible limit.