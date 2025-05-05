Rain forces focus on backlog of development

Last Friday, the city witnessed unprecedented rainfall, though bringing much relief from the equally unprecedented heat in the month of April, it also brought with it the rain time jams on the city roads. As the citizens struggled their way through the water clogged roads, the political parties were out doing what they are best at – senseless raillery on the issue.

The opposition AAP was quick to point out that all the tall claims being made by the BJP government on managing monsoon traffic had come a cropper.

CM Rekha Gupta was quick with her reply saying, “This is not a one-day problem but an issue of backlog of development, system breakdowns and apathy of administration in Delhi in the past 10-15 years.”

So the Chief Minister agrees and so does a majority of the people who voted the AAP government out that Arvind Kejriwal’s team did not pay any attention to the city infrastructure in the past 10 years. The Chief Minister was, however, off the mark in claiming this period of non-development to 15 years.

Those who have lived in Delhi since the turn of the century would agree that for 15 years before Kejriwal’s government came to power in 2013, the city witnessed a development oriented administration under aegis of then CM Sheila Dikshit. In fact Dikshit’s last term in office between 2008 and 2013 saw development activity reach the crest before it touched trough under Kejriwal.