Rain, gusty winds likely this week: IMD

NEW DELHI: The capital’s respite from the heatwave continued on Monday as cloudy skies and low temperatures continued to prevail across the city. The Safdurjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degree celsius on Monday, more than 3 degrees below normal, while the minimum dropped to 23.2 degrees celsius, 1.5 degrees below average.

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rain, strong surface winds, and thunderstorms in Delhi and surrounding areas over the next few days. As per the IMD’s 7-day forecast till May 11, light rain and thunderstorms are expected intermittently, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong surface winds of up to 30-40 kmph are likely on May 6, 7, and 8. These weather conditions are attributed to an active Western Disturbance, which is likely to impact northwest India between May 6 and 8.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 31 degrees celsius and 38 degrees celsius during the week, while the minimum temperature may hover around 22 degrees celsius to 29 degrees celsius. The weather department has noted that the rainfall may bring temporary respite from the early summer heat.