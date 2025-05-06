Rights to manage and regulate Waqf properties will not change, says BJP

NEW DELHI: In a bid to engage with the minority community, the Delhi BJP hosted a Minority Intellectuals’ Conference at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Monday. The event, attended by thousands from Muslim and other communities, aimed to clarify the benefits of the recently amended Waqf Board Act.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav assured the attendees that the rights of Muslim groups and individuals to create, manage and regulate Waqf properties would remain unchanged.

He also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Yadav described the Waqf Board as a sacred Islamic institution meant for charitable purposes.

He criticised the Congress for viewing the Muslim community solely as a vote bank, claiming the party had misled them in the past. Highlighting the progressive steps taken by Prime Minister Modi, Yadav noted that over the last ten years, Modi’s government had implemented significant

reforms, including the abolition of Triple Talaq, the introduction of GST, the revocation of Article 370, and the introduction of 33% reservation for women. “These actions align with the government’s principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, development for all),” Yadav said.

He further emphasized that just as the world has transitioned to digital platforms, the Waqf Board too needs modernization. “The government’s goal with the amendment is to provide rightful entitlements to backward sections of the Muslim community,”

Yadav added. He also criticised Congress for opposing the bill, pointing out that the party had amended the same law eight times during its own tenure. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva highlighted that a small group of individuals had illegally occupied Waqf properties, depriving the poor and widows of their entitlements.

He said, “The bill would restore these rightful claims and those opposing the amendment were doing so because they did not want underprivileged Muslims to be integrated into the national mainstream. Sachdeva said, “PM Modi’s vision is to ensure that every Muslim in the country lives with dignity.”