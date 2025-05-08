Delhi govt, Opposition all praise for India's counter-terror operation

NEW DELHI: Cutting across party lines, leaders of all major political camps in the capital hailed the forces for the execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, asserting the entire country stands firmly with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

The AAP too lauded the Indian Army’s swift and decisive response, with two former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, and other top leaders saluting the courage of the armed forces and calling the operation a proud moment for the nation.

Taking to X to shower praise upon the armed forces, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “I salute the armed forces and Prime Minister Modi as their decision and decisive power has honoured 140 crore Indians... Operation Sindoor has not just brought justice to the women who lost their spouses but also given satisfaction to the entire country that our government and the Army will not spare anyone if they provoke India,” she said.

Delhi minister and BJP J&K unit co-incharge Ashish Sood, in a series of posts, lauded the operation: “Proud of our armed forces...The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.”

“Enemy camp pretended to be prepared, but was once again overtaken by the sheer power of the IAF! Kudos to the forces for hitting the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and avenging the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians by inflicting unforgettable damage to terror masterminds,” Speaker Vijender Gupta wrote on X.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva congratulated the Indian Armed Forces, the Government of India, and Prime Minister Modi on the success of Operation Sindoor.

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal lauded the forces on social media saying, “We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. In this fight against terrorism, all 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army. The courage of our armed forces is the faith of every citizen. We are united. We stand together against terrorism.”

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav too congratulated the Indian armed forces saying they have made every citizen proud when it pounded the terrorist camps across the borders in a late night operation to teach the terrorist forces a bitter lesson for killing 26 innocent tourists at Pahalgam.

Cabinet resolution lauds strikes on terror camps

The Council of Ministers of the Delhi government, chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, met on Wednesday and noted, with pride and respect, the swift and decisive response of the Indian Government. The Cabinet passed a resolution saying, “The Delhi government commends the bravery, precision, and patriotism of our Armed Forces for successfully neutralising the perpetrators of terrorist activities against India.”