Rain, thunderstorms bring relief to Delhi-NCR after sweltering heat

NEW DELHI: Parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and dust storms on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed reprieve from the hot and humid conditions that prevailed through the day.

As per IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5°C on Wednesday, 2.8° below the season’s average, while the minimum settled at 24.8°C, marginally below normal.

The relative humidity stood at 69% at 8.30 am and dropped to 41% by 5.30 pm. The Met office has forecast Thursday’s maximum temperature to hover around 37°C, with the minimum to be around 25 °C.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Thursday, warning of the possibility of rain and severe winds. Light rains and moderate surface winds between 15 and 25 km/h are expected in the coming days, particularly between May 7 and 9, potentially providing continued respite from the heat.

Meanwhile, air quality in the capital remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index reading of 153 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi recorded one of its wettest May days in recent years on Friday, with 77 mm of rain recorded at the Safdarjung station between 2.30 am and 8.30 am.