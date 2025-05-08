Rap Like a Girl: Wild Wild Women on owning Hip-Hop and rapping in saris

One of the first tracks they performed in Delhi was their cypher ‘Uddu Azad’—a song that speaks of breaking free from societal chains and carving space in a world that often limits women. “In hip hop, there’s this pressure to maintain a tough, hardened exterior,” says Pratika. “‘Uddu Azad’ was the first time we allowed ourselves to feel everything fully. We weren’t trying to be ‘inspiring’ or ‘hard.’” “It holds pieces of our personal journeys—how we started, what we faced, and how we grew. We perform it everywhere,” says HashtagPreeti.

Double Lives

They have performed across India, from Chennai to Mumbai and Delhi; their first international tour was last March at the Jenseits von Nelken und Pralinen Festival in Germany.

But none of this came easy. Before becoming full-time artists, the women balanced jobs, family expectations, and secret jam sessions. Krantinaari worked a corporate job by day, practising rap by night, telling her family she had “late office work and I was believed as they thought design jobs were like that.” They found out when she appeared on MTV’s Sound Trippin, but it wasn’t until she was invited to Denmark’s Roskilde Festival that they truly supported her. JQueen had a similar journey. She worked a 9-to-5 job in real estate and travelled over an hour each evening to jam. “I did what my family wanted, but I did what I loved too,” she recalls.