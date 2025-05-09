CM Rekha Gupta reviews quick response vehicles for fire safety in busy, congested lanes

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reviewed a demonstration of specially designed ‘Quick Response Vehicles’ (QRVs) at the Delhi Secretariat.

These vehicles aim to enhance the firefighting capability and reach in the national capital, especially in congested and narrow areas where traditional fire vehicles aren’t able to reach.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM highlighted that Delhi, with its dense population, crowded markets and slum areas with narrow lanes. In these areas fire vehicles are often fail to navigate effectively.

To resolve this issue, demonstration of the QRVs was conducted today to showcase how these compact and advanced vehicles can play a crucial role in safeguarding lives and property in such congested areas.

She elaborated on the features of the Quick Response Vehicle, stating that it is a compact fire and rescue unit designed for rapid action during emergencies. With its sleek design, it can easily operate in congested and difficult-to-access areas.