Labourer killed in kitchen quarrel over salt while cooking in southeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old labourer was killed in a violent altercation over salt while cooking food in southeast Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh from Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, was working as a labourer at an under-construction building. Police said Rakesh’s wife lives separately in Ludhiana.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening around 9.30 pm when a PCR call alerted authorities to a fight at the location. Upon arrival, police found Rakesh dead and another labourer, Lalji, lying unconscious with injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, including Tejilal and Ramjeevan, all four men were from the same village and working together. The dispute began when Rakesh and Lalji argued over the amount of salt while preparing food. In a fit of rage, Lalji reportedly attacked Rakesh with broken glass pieces. Lalji also suffered injuries to his stomach and thigh and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stable.

“We have registered a case and inspected the scene for evidence. Lalji is currently under treatment at AIIMS and will be arrested upon recovery,” a senior police officer said.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man, Nishu, was fatally stabbed by a group of assailants in south Delhi’s Madangir area. Police said the attack, reportedly over a personal dispute, took place on Tuesday. Nishu was rushed to AIIMS, where he was declared dead. Three suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, said police.