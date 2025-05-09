Three agents arrested from Haryana for facilitating illegal journey to US: Cops

NEW DELHI: Three agents were arrested on Thursday from Haryana for facilitating the illegal journey of a person to the USA through multiple countries, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Rinku (36), Dayal Singh (34), and Basant Lal (47).
Two of them were arrested from Karnal, while the third one was nabbed from Kurukshetra, officials said.
The case began when Prince Kumar (23), a resident of Karnal, Haryana, was deported from the USA. Police discovered that a page in his passport showed signs of tampering, including a removal visa and glue marks, indicating fraudulent activity.
During interrogation, Prince revealed that he had been in contact with Dayal Singh, who was introduced to him by Rinku. Singh had promised to arrange Prince’s illegal entry to the USA for Rs 55 lakh.
Prince made a cash payment at Singh’s office in Karnal. Singh and Rinku facilitated his journey, first arranging a Schengen visa for the Netherlands and traveling to France in November 2023. After arriving in Europe, they arranged illegal travel routes via Portugal and Spain, where they abandoned him due to a payment dispute.
Stranded in Spain, Prince met Basant Lal, who offered to help him travel to the USA for `37 lakh. Lal facilitated his illegal journey through Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Mexico, using a “donkey route” to enter the USA.
Once in the USA, Prince tampered with his passport on the agent’s instructions but was apprehended by US authorities and deported back to India. Following his deportation, police arrested Rinku in Karnal. On his information, Singh and Lal were also apprehended, said police.