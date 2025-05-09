Three agents arrested from Haryana for facilitating illegal journey to US: Cops

NEW DELHI: Three agents were arrested on Thursday from Haryana for facilitating the illegal journey of a person to the USA through multiple countries, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Rinku (36), Dayal Singh (34), and Basant Lal (47).

Two of them were arrested from Karnal, while the third one was nabbed from Kurukshetra, officials said.

The case began when Prince Kumar (23), a resident of Karnal, Haryana, was deported from the USA. Police discovered that a page in his passport showed signs of tampering, including a removal visa and glue marks, indicating fraudulent activity.

During interrogation, Prince revealed that he had been in contact with Dayal Singh, who was introduced to him by Rinku. Singh had promised to arrange Prince’s illegal entry to the USA for Rs 55 lakh.