Two men held for robbing perfume trader

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a perfume trader near Pragati Maidan Tunnel, police said on Thursday. The victim, a Noida resident, sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen during the incident on May 2.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Malik (22) and Shivam Bhadauria (24) were caught near Sarojini Nagar while planning another robbery. A pistol, live cartridges, and a bike were recovered from them. Malik works part-time as a bouncer, while Bhadauria is unemployed, police said.

“The two, along with Govind and a juvenile, all friends from the same locality, conspired to rob the victim who deals in perfume import-export. Govind, who worked at the victim’s shop, shared his movements and routine with the group”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said. The gang tried to intercept the victim near the tunnel on May 2. When he didn’t stop, they fired at him. Though injured, he managed to escape. Govind and the juvenile were earlier apprehended, police added.