Delhi: CCTV cameras to be installed at key underpasses to monitor waterlogging

NEW DELHI: To reduce disruptions caused by chronic waterlogging during the monsoon, the Public Works Department is turning to technology. The department will install CCTV cameras at South Delhi’s Moolchand and Pul Prahladpur underpasses, two locations repeatedly affected by flooding. Officials said the move is part of a broader strategy to enable faster responses and better coordination during the rainy season.

According to officials, the live camera feed from these locations will be streamed to the PWD’s flood control room, allowing teams to assess water accumulation in real time and trigger responses accordingly.

“Through the installation of CCTV cameras, the real-time situation at the underpasses would be received at the PWD’s flood control room, and further decisions would be taken depending on the status,” said an official.

As per the department’s standard operating procedure (SOP), any water accumulation between 6 and 8 inches at an underpass requires immediate notification to the field unit. Pump operators are then contacted to confirm whether the installed pumps are functioning. If the water level continues to rise, the traffic police are alerted to initiate diversions.