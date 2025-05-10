MCD cancels all leaves of officials until further notice

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi government took the precautionary measure of cancelling all leaves for its officials with immediate effect, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said that leaves have been cancelled for its officials as well.

“In pursuance of order issued under the signature of Special Secretary (Services), Delhi government, all HODs of Municipal Corporation of Delhi are directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, till further orders,” said an order issued by the MCD’s administrative officer to all HoDs and DCs.

It may be noted that the Delhi government, while cancelling the leaves, had said, “In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response systems, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, till further orders.” The decision had come amid a significant escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan. On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, the Indian Air Force launched “Operation Sindoor” in retaliation for a deadly militant attack on April 22 in Pahalgam which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

On Wednesday, a massive mock civil defense exercise was conducted at 55 locations in the city as part of a nationwide emergency preparedness drill.