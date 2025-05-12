‘Ceasefire brokered by US an attack on India’s sovereignty’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the United States-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling it a ‘blow to India’s sovereignty’ and ‘a serious compromise of national integrity’.
The AAP leaders on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government for ‘allowing’ American intervention, stating that the ceasefire deal announced by US President Donald Trump came at a time when India had a historic opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and support Balochistan’s struggle for freedom. Delhi BJP, however, has welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
“For 78 years, India has firmly rejected third-party mediation in matters concerning Pakistan—then what business did America have here today?” AAP RAjya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked.
Demanding accountability, he urged the Prime Minister to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament to explain the real reason behind what he described as a surrender of national honour.
“In Pahalgam, 25 innocent and unarmed Indian citizens and one citizen from Nepal were shot dead by terrorists. These terrorists snatched the sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters. Terrorists, backed and funded by Pakistan, infiltrated 200 kilometre into Indian territory, killed our innocent people, and left unchallenged. The entire country is outraged and furious over this incident. Even today, people have not been able to forget this tragedy,” he said.
Referring to the government’s response, Sanjay Singh said, “Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India convened an all-party meeting to brief the country about the incident, after which the Indian Army launched
‘Operation Sindoor’. In a display of pride, valour, and unmatched courage, the Indian Army entered Pakistani territory and destroyed nine terrorist camps. The whole country salutes the bravery and heroism of our armed forces.”
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, however, has welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and said, “We hope Pakistan remains sincere to this ceasefire.” He said, “India has never wanted war with ordinary
Pakistani citizens. Our fight is against terrorism that operates from Pakistani soil under the protection of the Pakistani army and government.”
Sachdeva added, “This ceasefire is a golden opportunity for the Pakistan army and government, and Pakistan must now eliminate terrorism from its country.”