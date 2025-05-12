‘Ceasefire brokered by US an attack on India’s sovereignty’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the United States-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling it a ‘blow to India’s sovereignty’ and ‘a serious compromise of national integrity’.

The AAP leaders on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government for ‘allowing’ American intervention, stating that the ceasefire deal announced by US President Donald Trump came at a time when India had a historic opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and support Balochistan’s struggle for freedom. Delhi BJP, however, has welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“For 78 years, India has firmly rejected third-party mediation in matters concerning Pakistan—then what business did America have here today?” AAP RAjya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked.

Demanding accountability, he urged the Prime Minister to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament to explain the real reason behind what he described as a surrender of national honour.

“In Pahalgam, 25 innocent and unarmed Indian citizens and one citizen from Nepal were shot dead by terrorists. These terrorists snatched the sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters. Terrorists, backed and funded by Pakistan, infiltrated 200 kilometre into Indian territory, killed our innocent people, and left unchallenged. The entire country is outraged and furious over this incident. Even today, people have not been able to forget this tragedy,” he said.