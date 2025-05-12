India- Pakistan tensions: IGI flight disruptions on, 100 cancelled

NEW DELHI: Flight cancellations continued at Delhi’s IGI airport as 32 airports continued to remain shut for operations. Airport officials said as many as 96 domestic flights and one international flight were cancelled on Sunday.
According to them, flight cancellations at Delhi airport between 5 am and 4:30 pm in the day included 52 domestic departures, 44 domestic arrivals, and one international departure. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to brace for possible flight schedule adjustments and longer wait times at security checkpoints.
In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said: “Delhi Airport is operating normally. However, due to changes in airspace dynamics and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected.”
The advisory, released on Sunday, comes in response to evolving airspace dynamics and strengthened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.
The current security measures were introduced in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this week. On Saturday, both countries agreed to a ceasefire, effective from 5 pm IST, halting all military activity across land, sea, and air.
Despite the de-escalation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had directed all civil airports to maintain high-alert procedures, particularly at baggage screening areas and cargo terminals. As per ATC officials, the flight cancellations due to temporary closure of airports have impacted close to 40 per cent of the air traffic.
“Delhi Airport has many direct and connecting flights to these (temporarily shut) airports. The closure has impacted the air traffic by reducing it to 60 per cent,” an official said.