India- Pakistan tensions: IGI flight disruptions on, 100 cancelled

NEW DELHI: Flight cancellations continued at Delhi’s IGI airport as 32 airports continued to remain shut for operations. Airport officials said as many as 96 domestic flights and one international flight were cancelled on Sunday.

According to them, flight cancellations at Delhi airport between 5 am and 4:30 pm in the day included 52 domestic departures, 44 domestic arrivals, and one international departure. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to brace for possible flight schedule adjustments and longer wait times at security checkpoints.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said: “Delhi Airport is operating normally. However, due to changes in airspace dynamics and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected.”