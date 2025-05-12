MCD urges public to verify permissibility of commercial activities

NEW DELHI: TheMunicipal Corporation of Delhi has requested the public to verify whether any proposed commercial activity is permissible under the Master Plan-2021 before depositing conversion, parking, registration, or Health Trade License (HTL) charges.

This verification can be done either through the official MCD website or by visiting the relevant MCD office.

The civic agency informed that it has developed a software application for issuing Health Trade Licenses and for accepting conversion, parking, and registration charges. However, it clarified that the use of any premises for commercial purposes is strictly regulated by the provisions of Master Plan-2021. Accordingly, a Health Trade License can only be issued for activities that are permissible under the plan.