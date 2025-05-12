MCD urges public to verify permissibility of commercial activities

NEW DELHI: TheMunicipal Corporation of Delhi has requested the public to verify whether any proposed commercial activity is permissible under the Master Plan-2021 before depositing conversion, parking, registration, or Health Trade License (HTL) charges.
This verification can be done either through the official MCD website or by visiting the relevant MCD office.
The civic agency informed that it has developed a software application for issuing Health Trade Licenses and for accepting conversion, parking, and registration charges. However, it clarified that the use of any premises for commercial purposes is strictly regulated by the provisions of Master Plan-2021. Accordingly, a Health Trade License can only be issued for activities that are permissible under the plan.
MCD stated that it has observed cases where some unscrupulous individuals have misused the software to pay conversion, parking, and registration charges and download receipts, as well as pay HTL fees and obtain the license, even though the activities were not permitted under the Master Plan-2021. The civic body emphasized that such actions are illegal, and strict measures are being taken against those involved. “In this context, the general public is hereby informed that before starting any new commercial activity within MCD jurisdiction, they must verify the permissibility of the activity through the MCD website or by visiting the concerned office,” the corporation said in a statement.
It further advised citizens not to fall prey to touts or fraudulent individuals who may mislead them regarding the Master Plan-2021 and encourage illegal activities. “Recently, MCD has taken action against several unauthorized commercial operations. The conversion charges paid in such cases have been forfeited, and the corresponding Health Trade Licenses have been cancelled,” the statement added.