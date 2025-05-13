Clear teachers’ dues: Delhi HC to management panel

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has taken strong steps in response to several petitions filed by teachers of Guru Harkrishan Public Schools (GHPS) over unpaid salaries, arrears, and retirement benefits.

In a sweeping order, the Court has laid down clear directions to ensure that the dues owed to the staff are paid without further delay.

To prevent the diversion of funds, the Court has barred the sale, lease, or transfer of two significant properties—292 acres located in Bigar, Haryana, and 15 acres in Shahdara, Delhi. These assets will remain protected until the teachers receive their full payments.

In addition, the Court ruled that all rental income earned from GHPS and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) properties must be used solely to clear outstanding dues. Until then, the salaries and allowances of officials from DSGMC and the GHPS Society will be frozen.

Raising concern over the financial neglect, the Court pointed out that teachers are currently being paid only 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA), despite being entitled to 54 per cent under the 7th Central Pay Commission guidelines.