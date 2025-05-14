Delhi lashed by rain, orange alert issued

NEW DELHI: A spell of light rain and thunderstorms brought brief relief from the sweltering heat in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening, as strong winds and showers swept across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, forecasting more rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (40-60 kmph) occurred at most places in Central, East, North, North-East, North-West, South, South-East, South-West, West, Shahdara and New Delhi districts.”Around 4 pm on Tuesday, dust storms and storm-like conditions were reported from parts of Gurugram and other NCR regions.

Officials also warned of possible disruptions to flight operations due to the inclement weather. Earlier in the day, the capital witnessed a sharp rise in temperature, with the maximum touching 40.2 degrees celsius, 0.7 degrees celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature stood at 27.7 degrees celsius, which is 2.3 degrees celsius higher than the seasonal average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 50% and 42% during the day. In comparison, Monday’s high was slightly cooler at 38.3 degrees celsius, 1.2 degrees celsius below normal, while the minimum was 24.4 degrees celsius.

The Ridge area recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.7 degrees celsius, while Pitampura saw the highest minimum at 27.1 degrees celsius. For Wednesday, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 40 degrees celsius and 28 degrees celsius respectively.