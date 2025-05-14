Man assaulted after tiff over cigarette, dies

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man died on Tuesday after he was allegedly hit on the head with a ‘kada’ (metal bangle) over a minor dispute that began with a cigarette request in west Delhi’s Khyala area, police said. According to a senior police officer, they received information that a man was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala, where he was declared brought dead early Tuesday morning.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased had a quarrel with a neighbour the previous night. A group reportedly approached him asking for a cigarette, which he refused. Enraged, one of them allegedly hit him, causing a head injury. He went to the hospital, was given medicine, and discharged without a medico-legal case,” the officer said.

However, in the early morning, his condition worsened. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Legal action is underway. Police have rounded up suspects and are reviewing CCTV footage.