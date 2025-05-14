MCD standing panel not in place, projects may be hit

NEW DELHI: Several major projects in Delhi, including the city’s first multilevel bus parking facility, are expected to be delayed further due to the continued postponement in forming the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee.
After the change in MCD leadership, the BJP had promised to form the committee—responsible for managing the civic body’s finances—within a month and hold its first meeting soon. However, no dates have been announced for the election of three vacant seats, and no ‘house’ meeting has been called so far.
Earlier, the MCD had scheduled elections for May 21 and 22 to fill these vacant seats. But the Municipal Secretary’s office later put the elections on hold. In a notice issued last Saturday, the office stated that with the mayor’s approval, the election for one Standing Committee member from the House was scheduled for May 21.
The elections for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of 12 ward committees, along with the election of two Standing Committee members from City Sadar Paharganj and South zones, were set for May 22.
However, all these elections have now been postponed until further notice. One key project waiting for approval is the proposal to build Delhi’s first automatic multilevel parking for buses. According to sources, this plan has been delayed since 2023 due to the absence of a Standing Committee, which was previously headed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
After winning the mayoral election, Raja Iqbal Singh said, “Forming the Standing Committee is our priority. This will help restart development work in the city. During AAP’s rule, the corporation was run in a dictatorial way. No major projects were brought forward as there was no Standing Committee. We will hold a house meeting soon and ensure the committee is formed.”
One of the proposals pending before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is to redevelop Hari Nagar Depots I and II, which currently serve as CNG bus depots with a combined capacity of 230 buses. Under the new plan, the site will be developed into a multilevel parking facility with space for 384 buses and 2 lakh square feet of commercial space for sale. Buses will be parked on the lower levels, and commercial activities will be on the upper levels.