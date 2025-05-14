MCD standing panel not in place, projects may be hit

NEW DELHI: Several major projects in Delhi, including the city’s first multilevel bus parking facility, are expected to be delayed further due to the continued postponement in forming the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee.

After the change in MCD leadership, the BJP had promised to form the committee—responsible for managing the civic body’s finances—within a month and hold its first meeting soon. However, no dates have been announced for the election of three vacant seats, and no ‘house’ meeting has been called so far.

Earlier, the MCD had scheduled elections for May 21 and 22 to fill these vacant seats. But the Municipal Secretary’s office later put the elections on hold. In a notice issued last Saturday, the office stated that with the mayor’s approval, the election for one Standing Committee member from the House was scheduled for May 21.

The elections for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of 12 ward committees, along with the election of two Standing Committee members from City Sadar Paharganj and South zones, were set for May 22.