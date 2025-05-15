A Nightmare for Commuters

NEW DELHI: Street vendors, auto drivers, beggars and anti-social elements occupying every inch of the overbridge and footpaths; desperate pedestrians jostling their way through the crammed bridge, commuters taking shortcuts risking their lives to avoid missing their trains. Welcome to the chaotic world of Anand Vihar Bus and Railway Terminus in East Delhi!

Known for its maddening rush and utter disorder, the busy inter-junction is one of the major transportation hubs of the city. Surprisingly, all this occur under the not-so-watchful watch of the law enforcers.

When this reporter visited the site, a group of men suddenly surrounded him and tried to snatch his camera.

Despite the presence of cops, vendors continue to operate with impunity leaving the hapless commuters to struggle in the chaos.