Chief Minister Office to handle complaints directly

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that her office will now directly handle public grievances, aiming to improve governance in the national capital. Complaint boxes will be installed at the offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), District Magistrates (DMs), and Sub-Registrars across the city.
After a meeting with senior officials, Gupta called for an upgrade of Delhi’s public grievance redressal system to make it more effective. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting with the Heads of Departments (HODs) at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting focused on reviewing unresolved complaints on the Public Grievances Management System (PGMS) portal and ensuring their timely resolution. Departments were directed to take prompt action on pending complaints and prepare Action Taken Reports (ATRs) without delay.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and HODs from key departments, including Revenue, DUSIB, Delhi Police, DDA, Education, PWD, Social Welfare, Technical Education, Environment and Forests, MCD, DJB, Labour, Irrigation and Flood Control, Health, and Transport.
Gupta criticised past governments for neglecting public complaints, stating, “Earlier, complaints either never reached officials or were ignored. But our government is fully committed to resolving public issues.”
She said a modern and integrated grievance redressal system is being developed to ensure citizens’ voices are heard, acknowledged, and addressed quickly. The chief minister instructed officials to install complaint boxes in all DM, SDM, and Sub-Registrar offices. These written complaints will be directly monitored by the Chief Minister’s Office to ensure timely action. Additionally, departments have been directed to accept complaints through WhatsApp, mobile apps, and toll-free numbers to make the system more accessible. Gupta also asked officials to make the PGMS portal more user-friendly so that citizens can register complaints easily, without technical difficulties. All departments have been told to take concrete steps to upgrade the platform.
Reiterating her government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the chief minister said, “Corruption in any department will not be tolerated. Strict instructions have already been issued. Our aim is to build a strong and efficient system where every complaint leads to quick action.”
She emphasised that no grievance should remain unresolved and that every citizen must have easy access to file and track their complaints. She said these steps will make governance more transparent, accountable, and responsive. She concluded by instructing all departments to monitor complaints regularly and ensure faster resolution to achieve the goal of good governance.