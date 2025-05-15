Chief Minister Office to handle complaints directly

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that her office will now directly handle public grievances, aiming to improve governance in the national capital. Complaint boxes will be installed at the offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), District Magistrates (DMs), and Sub-Registrars across the city.

After a meeting with senior officials, Gupta called for an upgrade of Delhi’s public grievance redressal system to make it more effective. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting with the Heads of Departments (HODs) at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting focused on reviewing unresolved complaints on the Public Grievances Management System (PGMS) portal and ensuring their timely resolution. Departments were directed to take prompt action on pending complaints and prepare Action Taken Reports (ATRs) without delay.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and HODs from key departments, including Revenue, DUSIB, Delhi Police, DDA, Education, PWD, Social Welfare, Technical Education, Environment and Forests, MCD, DJB, Labour, Irrigation and Flood Control, Health, and Transport.

Gupta criticised past governments for neglecting public complaints, stating, “Earlier, complaints either never reached officials or were ignored. But our government is fully committed to resolving public issues.”