Getting help amid isolation: Kashmiri students

NEW DELHI: Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, many Kashmiri students studying in Delhi say they are facing suspicion, isolation and discrimination. What began as a period of national mourning has turned into a climate of mistrust, where identity alone has become a source of scrutiny and fear.
Shortly after the attack, Delhi University reportedly asked only Kashmiri students to submit their Aadhaar cards and current addresses. Many students felt this was unfair and singled them out. “We already feel scared. Now, this makes us feel even more unsafe,” said Numa Gulzar, a computer science student at Amity University.
Along with this, many Kashmiri students have faced harassment. Some were called “terrorists” or asked to leave their hostels or rented rooms. Videos on social media show students being threatened and messages are shared asking landlords not to rent to Kashmiri students.
In response, student organisations such as the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), led by Nasir Khuehami, are stepping in to help. They are arranging accommodations, food, and even transport for Kashmiri students and families who have fled border areas due to shelling and violence. These groups are also working with local Delhi communities and volunteers to find safe places for those in need. Through WhatsApp groups and social media, they are quickly connecting students with shelter and support, and providing legal and mental health assistance.
Hamza Hamid Dhar, a History student at St. Stephen’s College, shared, “While many of us have felt isolated, I have also seen people from different communities step forward to help. Locals opened their homes, arranged food, and even helped with transport when students arrived from conflict zones.”
Syed Bukhari, an International Relations student at Ashoka University, said, “I’ve been questioned by security guards and even friends about my views on Kashmir and Pakistan. It’s exhausting.”
Zara Bhatt, studying media psychology at Christ University, echoed similar concerns. “I’ve lost many friends, and even some teachers have started avoiding me,” she said.