Getting help amid isolation: Kashmiri students

NEW DELHI: Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, many Kashmiri students studying in Delhi say they are facing suspicion, isolation and discrimination. What began as a period of national mourning has turned into a climate of mistrust, where identity alone has become a source of scrutiny and fear.

Shortly after the attack, Delhi University reportedly asked only Kashmiri students to submit their Aadhaar cards and current addresses. Many students felt this was unfair and singled them out. “We already feel scared. Now, this makes us feel even more unsafe,” said Numa Gulzar, a computer science student at Amity University.

Along with this, many Kashmiri students have faced harassment. Some were called “terrorists” or asked to leave their hostels or rented rooms. Videos on social media show students being threatened and messages are shared asking landlords not to rent to Kashmiri students.