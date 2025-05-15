Low pay, uncertain future drive doctors away

NEW DELHI: 34-year-old Dr Aviral Mathur qualified to become an Assistant Professor at Maulana Azad Medical College after completing his residency at the same institution last year.

He was also selected for a consultant (non-teaching specialist) position at another institute. Despite the opportunity to return to his alma mater in a teaching role, he chose to decline it. The reason—inadequate pay and limited benefits associated with the Assistant Professorship, ironically, is even lesser than what final-year senior residents receive.

“Senior residents in their third year earn a cumulative monthly salary of around Rs 1.6 lakh, whereas teaching assistant professors receive only about Rs 1.23 lakh, all inclusive. That’s a significant disparity. At this stage in life, most of us are either married or starting families. Financial constraints, especially in the face of rising inflation, make pursuing a teaching career a very difficult choice,” said Dr Mathur.

Dr Mathur also highlighted a growing concern in the medical academic field—a sharp decline in interest among young doctors in applying for assistant professorships.

“When I appeared for the interview after my candidature was shortlisted, I noticed a stark difference—there were more applicants for non-teaching posts than for teaching ones. In fact, the number of applications for teaching posts was even fewer than the number of positions advertised,” he said. “And honestly, it’s not surprising. Non-teaching specialists earn around Rs 1.5 lakh per month, enjoy better benefits, and have a more flexible resignation policy, including just a one-month notice period.” A similar dilemma is faced by thousands of medical students who are increasingly reluctant to join the capital’s medical workforce.

While the current government has announced an ambitious overhaul of the public healthcare system, promising a slew of new reforms, the medical fraternity, which is at the forefront of healthcare delivery, continues to grapple with a crisis of inadequate and overburdened workforce. This growing disinterest is further straining an already overburdened healthcare system. Government’s response to a recent RTI filed by Dr Aman Kaushik confirms the alarming shortage of specialist doctors exposing the crisis in public healthcare which the Delhi administration has been ignoring for a long time.