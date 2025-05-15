No heatwave conditions next 7 days

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department Wednesday ruled out any heatwave conditions in Delhi for the next seven days, with the capital set to experience mostly cloudy skies, occasional rainfall, and sustained surface winds reaching up to 35 kmph over the coming days.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius—0.7 degrees above normal, while the minimum stood at 23.3 degrees celsius, 2.1 degrees below normal. Humidity also remained high with the relative humidity ranging between 50% and 58%. Surface winds blew from the west and northwest at 10–25 km/h, providing limited relief from the heat. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for Thursday with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers on Friday.

Maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 40 to 42 degrees while minimum temperatures will likely remain between 23 to 26 degrees.

Forecasts suggest similar weather patterns through the weekend, with cloud cover likely to persist on Saturday and Sunday. Daytime temperatures may remain around 39–41 degrees celsius, while nights will continue to be warm. The city’s air quality has improved, with the 24-hour average AQI falling to 135 on Wednesday.