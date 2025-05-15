Will look into plea on judges’ shortage: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday observed that it would look into the issue on the administrative side following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the alarming 40 per cent vacancy in the court’s sanctioned judicial strength, calling for immediate steps to address the crisis and prevent further erosion of justice delivery.

In view of the observation, the petitioner submitted that he was satisfied if the issue was taken up before the administrative side of the High Court and sought leave to withdraw the petition.

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) submitted that the issue is under consideration in a contempt petition pending before the SC. The Division Bench of Chief Justice D K Upadyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela permitted the petitioner to get himself impleaded in the pending petition before the Supreme Court. “The petition is disposed of,” the Bench said.

Filed by practising lawyer Amit Sahni, the plea stated that while the Delhi HC is sanctioned to have 60 judges—45 permanent and 15 additional, it is currently functioning with only 36 judges. The shortfall, according to the petition, is the result of recent retirements, inter-court transfers and the lack of timely appointments.