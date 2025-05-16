Man shot dead in South Delhi while returning from court

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was shot dead on Thursday in South Delhi while returning from a court hearing with his father, police said. The deceased, identified as Arun Lohia, was a resident of Aya Nagar.

The incident occurred around 1 pm near CDR Chowk in Mehrauli. According to a senior police officer, Arun, who was in his car, sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

“Initial investigations suggest the shooting stemmed from personal enmity, as the alleged assailants were reportedly known to the victims, with both parties hailing from the same village. There had been previous incidents between the two families,” the officer said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.